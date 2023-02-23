Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM, Casco Bay and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. During freezing spray conditions the U.S. Coast Guard advises that you ensure all lifesaving equipment remains free of ice. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&

