Dinkie Flowers is a 101-year-old grandmother who is revealing her advice for those interested in living a long, happy life.

Flowers is a mother of one and grandmother of four.

She lives in West Sussex, England — living her 101st year of life uniquely.

Flowers credits dancing for her longevity and says it's played a huge role in her life.

"Dancing has helped keep me healthy — everyone should do something," she said.

Dancing is one of her keys to staying fit and living a healthy lifestyle for almost 102 years now.

"I recommend dancing and moving to stay fit and healthy, not sitting down all day," she said.

Flowers is a former professional dancer and acrobatic skater, according to SWNS.

She traveled the world to perform in places such as Baghdad and in front of royalty such as Prince Philip.

She will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on May 7, 2023, with a tea party — and a dance, SWNS reported.

The tea party will be a proper tea party — sandwiches, scones, China cups and more.

Flowers’ caretaker Lesley (no last name given) told SWNS that Flowers will be surrounded by friends for the afternoon tea in the garden.

"We’ll be doing the typical sandwiches," she said, as if one were going "to the Ritz for afternoon tea."

For the birthday party, Flowers will also be raising money for a local charity to help the community she's loved for so many years, SWNS reported.