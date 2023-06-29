Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, a United Kingdom-based non-profit, is offering alternative vocabulary for women's genitalia to increase what the organization is saying is inclusivity in medical language.

According to the cancer trust's official glossary of LGBT-inclusive terms, "bonus hole" is an optional term for "vagina" in the context of cancer treatment.

According to its website, the trust offers the following definition and guidelines: "An alternative word for the vagina. It is important to check which words someone would prefer to use."

The glossary also offers "front hole" as an alternative term for a vagina.

"Using the correct language when referring to someone’s gender identity is a simple and effective way to demonstrate support and recognition," Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust states in the glossary section of its official website.

"If incorrect language is used without being corrected, it can cause someone to feel hurt or distressed. This may lead them to leave and to eventually seek support elsewhere."

The glossary offers additional guidance on terms such as "neopronouns," defined as "pronouns increasingly used in place of ‘she’, ‘he’ or ‘they;' for example, ‘xe/xem’ (pronounced zee/zem) and ‘ze/hir’ (pronounced zee/here)."

Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust began operation in 2000 after being founded by British businessman James Maxwell.

The trust was named after Maxwell's wife, Jo, who died of cervical cancer in 1999.

James Maxwell died in 2003.

Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust states its mission is "to provide trustworthy information and support to everyone that needs us and campaign for the best in cervical cancer prevention, diagnosis and care."

Fox News Digital reached out to Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust for clarification on the term and on what basis the recommendation is made.

The trust did not immediately respond in time for publication.