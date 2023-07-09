UFC's Dana White encouraged all of his followers on Saturday to see "Sound of Freedom," insisting that it "must" be seen.

The film is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former federal agent, and his mission to save children from the underground sex slave trade. In 2013, Ballard quit his job as a DHS special agent to establish Operation Underground Railroad, which helps rescue trafficked children from sex slavery and exploitation worldwide.

In support of the film and its topic, the Ultimate Fighting Championship president posted a video to his Twitter account encouraging everyone to see the movie while even offering free tickets for his employees.

"There’s a new movie out called ‘Sound of Freedom’ and it’s about human trafficking. More importantly, the trafficking of children. This is a disgusting, horrific issue that’s happening all around the world, and it’s not getting better. It’s getting worse," White said.

He continued, "And what I’m going to do is I’m going to give any of my UFC employees that want to see this movie free tickets to go and see it. I would like to encourage other executives to do the same in their companies."

His tweet read, "YOU MUST SEE THIS MOVIE."

White also featured a clip from actor and director Mel Gibson similarly encouraging everyone to see the movie to learn more about the horrors of human trafficking.

"One of the most disturbing problems is human trafficking and particularly the trafficking of children. Now the first step in eradicating this crime is awareness. Go see ‘Sound of Freedom,’" Gibson said.

Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in "The Passion of the Christ," stars as Ballard's character in the film and recently spoke to Fox News about the importance of the project.

"It's about the children and Americans waking up right now," Caviezel said. "And the only way these laws are going to be changed is that if the people move right now to save them, this is a good-versus-evil story. This is a battle hero story, and I was very blessed that I got the opportunity, just as I was blessed to do 'The Passion of the Christ,’ and this is the best film I've done since that film."

However, liberal outlets have trashed the film and tried to connect it to QAnon, far-right conservatives that have been accused of buying into fringe conspiracy theories. Outlets have called the movie "QAnon-adjacent" and "fit for QAnon."

The Guardian described the film writing, "The trafficking follows no motivation more elaborate than the servicing of rich predators, eliding all talk of body-part black markets and the precious organic biochemical of adrenochrome harvested as a Satanic key to eternal life. The first rule of QAnon: you don’t talk about QAnon where the normals can hear you."

"Sound of Freedom" quickly exceeded box office expectations, becoming the top-selling on July 4th and beating out blockbusters like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." The film also reportedly earned back nearly its entire budget within the first weekend.