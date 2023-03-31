Conor McGregor tweeted on Thursday that he wants armed guards at schools.

In fact, the UFC legend "would like to see armed protection at each school" in the nation.

McGregor's tweet comes three days after an elementary school shooting that left six people dead, including three 9-year-old children.

The 34-year-old was tweeted about an Amber alert notification he got on his phone when he went into further detail.

"Just got an ‘Amber alert’ to my phone while here in Orlando. A smart and quick set up that alerts everyone there is a child missing and with full description and detail also. Very smart. I would like to see armed protection at each school also," he said in an extensive tweet.

McGregor said he has had his "own armed guard present" at his children's school, and said if the Covenant shooter were to enter his daughter's house of learning, damage would be been slim, if at all.

"If she shot her way in to that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down. Saving those children’s lives. May God and his best people on this earth protect our children!"

The Nashville Police Department said that Audrey Hale entered the private Christian school on Monday by shooting through a locked glass door around 10:13 a.m. on Monday.

Hale, a 28-year-old transgender individual who was a former student at The Covenant School, was shot and killed after firing at officers who were responding to the shooting.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.