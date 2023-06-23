UFC fighter Sean Strickland weighed into the potential bout between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday and expressed his support for the Tesla and Twitter CEO.

Strickland appeared to have a distaste for the Facebook social media platform and ripped Zuckerberg in a tweet.

"Man f--- Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist.... No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but.... Facebook market gets a pass...." he tweeted. "@elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!"

Strickland, a middleweight competitor, is 26-5 overall. He is set to square off against Abus Magomedov in July. He is coming off a decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov back in January. He is currently No. 7 in the UFC Middleweight rankings as Israel Adesanya reigns over the division.

The idea of a fight between Zuckerberg and Musk popped up when he issued a challenge to fight in a cage match with the Meta CEO.

"Send Me Location," Zuckerberg said on Instagram, providing a screenshot of Musk’s original challenge. In the initial tweet, Musk said: "I’m up for a cage match if he is lol."

UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports he spoke to both multibillionaires Wednesday night and said that "both guys are absolutely dead serious about this."

When asked why White felt that way, he said that "they both said, 'Yeah, we'll do it.' They both want to do it."

White said Zuckerberg reached out first, asking if Musk was serious, so White contracted Musk, who then said he was.

If this bout were to happen, White says the amount of money it could raise would be unprecedented.

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don't have to be a fighting fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it."

"The biggest fight of all time was Floyd Mayweather and Conor [McGregor], I just think it triples that. I think it triples what that did. There's no limit on what that thing can make. … Everybody would watch it, everybody would want to see it."

Zuckerberg practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), while Musk has done martial arts, BJJ and was in "plenty of fights growing up in South Africa," says White.

Maye Musk, Elon’s mother, jokingly wrote on Twitter she "canceled" the fight.

"Actually, I canceled the fight. I haven’t told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is canceled, just in case," she wrote.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.