Holly Holm called for the end of the sexualization of children on Saturday after defeating Yana Santos via unanimous decision.

It was Holm’s first win since 2020 and she expressed something that she said had been on her heart.

"Something’s been on my heart and I feel like I have the platform to say it, I need to say it," Holm said. "I just feel it’s really sad all the sexualization of our children right now and we need to protect them whatever that may be. Let’s protect the children, please!"

At the post-fight press conference, Holm explained what she was talking about.

"You know there’s a lot of things, I don’t ever want to be… I’m not even a real political person," Holm added. "I don’t like to put that stuff around any of my social media… but there’s also just right and wrong. I feel like everybody should be on the same side on that. I don’t feel like that has anything to do with left side, right side or anything like that. I feel like everybody should be wanting to protect their children.

"There’s a lot of child trafficking. I mean that’s like the extreme part. There’s a lot of levels to it. You see it almost being more accepted and I think that’s really sad. I feel like we should all do what we can. A lot of people don’t know what to do. But at least if I can have a voice on it then that’s something I can speak out on. And it’s just to get everybody together to protect children.

"It effects people in their long-term life too. I have friends that are adults and their biggest – that kinda is a shadow, kind of that dark space for them – is being sexualized when they were young. I feel like it’s almost getting accepted."

Holm last fought in 2022 and it appeared she was going to be at UFC for a bit longer.

She signed a six-fight contract with UFC ahead of her bout against Santos, her promoter Lenny Fresquez told the Albuquerque Journal.