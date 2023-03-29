A man in the United Arab Emirates' sheikhdom of Sharjah jumped off a balcony to his death after killing his wife and two children, police said Wednesday.
Officers found the man, whom police only described as an Asian in his 30s, with a paper in his clothing that contained an apparent confession that he committed the slayings, Sharjah police said.
US ARMY SPECIALIST HOPES TO RESCUE HELPLESS PUPPY FOUND OVERSEAS: 'STRUGGLING TO SURVIVE'
Investigators entered his apartment and discovered "that the information in the letter was correct," police said. They did not elaborate.
Sharjah is a neighboring emirate to Dubai.