Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes are set to have a reunion in 2023, the All-Pro wide receiver's return to Arrowhead stadium will have to wait.

While the Chiefs will be designated as the home team when they play the Dolphins in 2023, but the game will take place in Germany as part of the NFL's International Series.

Last season the inaugural Germany game was played in Munich. The Chiefs-Dolphins matchup is set for Frankfurt, the league announced on Wednesday.

Hill spent he first six seasons with the Chiefs and won a Super Bowl with the franchise. He became a star in Kansas City and has been named to the Pro Bowl every year since he was drafted in the fifth-round in 2016.

Hill has also received first-team All-Pro honors four times, and is widely considered one of the most talented playmakers in the NFL.

Last season, Hill managed to have one of the most productive seasons of his career when he racked up 1,710 receiving yards with the Dolphins.

The Chiefs will host the Dolphins in Week 9 on Nov. 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

The other game in Frankfurt is scheduled for Nov. 12, and will feature the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots.

Three games will be played in the United Kingdom in 2023. The Falcons go head-to-head against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars on Oct. 1 at Wembley Stadium in London. The Jaguars will play back-to-back games in England when the play the Bills on Oct. 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are also scheduled to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Titans on Oct. 15.

Due to the ongoing renovations of Estadio Azteca ahead of the 2026 World Cup, there will be no games in Mexico in 2023. The NFL is expected to release the entire 2023 schedule at 8 p.m. ET on May 11.