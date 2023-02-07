Officials in Memphis say that eight additional police officers could be disciplined in an internal police department investigation following the death of Tyre Nichols.

Memphis City Attorney Jennifer Sink said during a city council meeting on Tuesday that eight additional officers will be receiving a statement of charges by the end of the week. Sink says that the total number of officers who the city is taking action against is now up to 13, which comes after a Jan. 7 traffic stop which sent Tyre Nichols to a local hospital, where he died days later.

Sink says that a hearing will be held for the officers, which will be followed by a disciplinary decision.

During the traffic stop, police say that a "confrontation occurred," leading to Nichols attempting to run away from officers.

When officers caught up with Nichols, officials say that another confrontation occurred, leaving the man complaining about a shortness of breath.

"While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended," MPD said. "Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene."

Nichols was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Memphis and described in critical condition, but died on Jan. 10.

He can be heard saying "I didn't do anything" before being yanked out of the car by officers during the traffic stop.

"Watch out, I'ma baton the f--- out you," one officer says.

In body camera video released by Memphis officials, officers are seen punching, kicking, and striking Nichols several times.

Five former Memphis police officers were fired after the incident and are being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault as well as other charges.

Another officer, Preston Hemphill, was fired as a result of the incident, but hasn't been criminally charged.

