The Biden administration’s climate czar John Kerry sparked social media outrage this weekend with a video of him scolding humanity for threatening itself by not curbing its effect on the climate.

The clip, which featured Kerry’s speech at an event in Scotland, was viewed over one million times since being posted Friday. X (formerly Twitter) users ripped into it, calling Kerry a "con-artist" and a "tyrant" for his strong rebuke of those not on board with the climate agenda.

During the address, Kerry likened climate-change deniers to "cult" members, who "lash out at the truth tellers" and refuse to accept "indisputable evidence" of manmade climate change.

As such, he declared that humanity has "threatened itself."

The segment began with Kerry shaming climate change deniers.

"Without facts or economics on their side, they flatly deny what is happening to our planet and what we must do to save it," he said. "They incite a movement against what they falsely label ‘climate change fanaticism,’ as they conveniently forget that the dictionary definition of a cult is the dismissal of facts in devotion to a lie."

He continued his condemnation, adding that deniers attack those just trying to tell the truth about this environmental threat.

"And while they refuse to accept the facts behind increasingly obvious damages, which the First Minister listed, they lash out at the truth-tellers instead, and label indisputable evidence as hysteria," he added.

While slamming his hand on the podium, Kerry then accused deniers of revving up the climate change that will destroy all of humanity.

He said, "They compound the already difficult challenge of the climate crisis, by promising to do more of exactly what created this crisis in the first place. So now, humanity is inexorably threatened by humanity itself, by those seducing people into buying into a completely fictitious, alternative reality, where we don’t need to act and we don’t even need to care."

Prominent X users found the speech to be a bit dark and heavy-handed.

The Federalist co-founder and CEO Sean Davis responded to the clip, stating, "It’s not often that the tyrants tell you so clearly your mere existence is a threat to them."

Major Pro-Trump account Catturd replied to Kerry with an insult, stating, "Cry more con-artist. Boo hoo."

Author Neil Oliver amended Kerry’s words, posting, "Inexorably threatened by an obscenely wealthy and power-obsessed handful of humanity, yes."

Conservative influencer Oilfield Rando commented on the clip, saying, "We have to eliminate human beings to save human beings. Like I always say, the eugenics movement never ended. It rebranded."

Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson wrote, "He's right. But he's the humanity That's the threat."

Kerry’s office did not respond immediately to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

