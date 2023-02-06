The frantic search for a South Carolina duck hunter last seen slipping from his swamped jon boat on Jan. 26 has crossed state lines as volunteers and authorities from multiple agencies seek signs of the missing 23-year-old by land, air and sea.

The search for Tyler Doyle, a young father with a second child on the way, entered its 11th day Monday.

According to his younger brother, Reed Doyle, Tyler fell overboard in rough water as a friend watched from a nearby jetty.

He said his brother had an oversized 90 hp outboard on the 16-foot boat, and waves crashed in from behind after he dropped a friend off on the jetty during their duck hunt.

"The waves took over the back of the boat and took Tyler with them," he said in a video shared to TikTok. "Now we've been searching for this long now, and it's frustrating, not knowing where he is, not knowing what to do."

His brother hasn't been seen since.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources had deployed planes and boats again Monday, and several police and sheriff's departments were assisting, an SCDNR spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Friends and family had also organized a volunteer search effort by boat and on foot along the Intracoastal Waterway.

And teams as far away as Wilmington and Cape Fear were also taking part in the search, according to local media.

The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad had responded to a report of a vessel taking on water and sinking with two people on board near the Little River jetties in Horry County, a link between the Intracoastal and the Atlantic Ocean.

They pulled one man to safety put could not find Doyle.

Rough seas have complicated the search effort, according to the Rescue Squad, which suspended its participation Saturday.

Nearly a week after the incident, Tyler Doyle's wife shared to Facebook that his waders and several decoys had been recovered near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to Myrtle Beach Online.

That's several miles east of where he went overboard, across the North Carolina state line.

The post was no longer visible Monday.

Doyle was last seen wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants, as well as a single-color life jacket that is either red or blue.

His Facebook profile shows he was an avid duck hunter, boater and race car driver.