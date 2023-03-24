Two teachers in the same Virginia school district have been arrested for "inappropriate contact" with students following an investigation.

Emily Walker, a P.E. teacher at Frederick County Middle School, and Sherando High School teacher’s aide Matthew Geyer have both been arrested after a Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigation launched in March concluded that both had "inappropriate contact" with students, Fox 5 DC reported.

Walker, 23, is said to have had relations with a 12-year-old student on multiple occasions, and it was determined that hundreds of texts had been exchanged between the two. The conversations eventually escalated to an expectation of physical contact.

The student, a male who is now 13-years-old, is alleged to have kissed Walker on school property on several occasions.

Geyer, 41, is alleged to have engaged in a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old male student after the two connected on a social media app.

Geyer and the student are alleged to have met at the student’s home before engaging in consensual sexual contact.

Walker turned herself in voluntarily to the Regional Adult Detention Facility and is facing a felony charge of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Geyer was arrested and is being held without bond after being charged with the delinquency of a minor.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Frederick County School District for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.