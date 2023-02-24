Two law enforcement officers in Ohio were struck by cars in a single week, prompting warnings to the public about driving safety.

Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Adrian Wilson was hospitalized after his cruiser was hit by a driver on Interstate 670 last Monday.

Dashcam video shows Wilson walking on the side of the road before being hit by his rear-ended car. Wilson fell back into his windshield, shattering it.

Columbus Police Officer Hansel Henry was assisting a motorist when he was critically injured by another vehicle on Sunday night.

Police say that Henry had his car's emergency lights on when a white minivan rear-ended his cruiser on the side of Interstate 71.

"Right now, there is no indication there was any kind of drugs or alcohol, but what it is, is a strong indication of is distracted driving," Columbus police commander Duane Mabry said, according to WSYX.

"We are grateful the City of Columbus has not lost a police officer this morning," Mabry continued.

Both men were hospitalized in serious condition after the incidents. The police commander urges the public to be more careful while driving.

"We need people to look at their GPS long before they get to where they are going," Mabry said. "They need to plan out their routes in their head. Even if this driver looked down for just a split second, this is impacting someone’s life."

"The freeway is a dangerous place to be for a police officer," Mabry explained. "And if you look across the country, we have more traffic fatalities for police than gun crimes against police."