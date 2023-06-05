Tennessee residents Terrance Montgomery and his neighbor Cedric Verner both are being evicted after confronting armed thieves at their apartment complex in the town of Raleigh.

Montgomery told local news outlet FOX13 that his neighbor called him on the morning of May 22 after he saw surveillance footage that showed individuals trying to steal his girlfriend's car. Before going outside to stop the vehicle from being stolen, he grabbed his gun. When he went outside, Montgomery said the robbers began to shoot at him.

"They open[ed] fire, shooting out my neighbors window," he claimed. "I shot back two to three times."

Verner said bullets blasted through his apartment and "almost kill[ed] my kids by inches while they were lying in bed asleep." He grabbed his gun and shot back.

Montgomery told FOX13 that following the confrontation with the alleged car thieves he received a letter from Avery Park, the leasing company that runs the apartment complex.

"After that we received a letter in the mail saying we have got 3 days to vacate the premises," he said.

Despite neither man being charged with a crime, the leasing company is still pushing to evict them from their apartments. The company reportedly wrote in the letter that Verner and Montgomery were a nuisance and threatening the safety other residences.

Verner said someone from the management company told him that he "can’t stop anyone from coming on the premises and trying to steal anything."

"We were protecting ourselves," Montgomery said. "We were the victims, but in some type of way we’re getting evicted."

"What are we supposed to do?" he added.

Avery Park didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.