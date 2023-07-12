Twitter users roasted Vice President Kamala Harris for putting an emphasis on the "inequity" of airplane restrooms, questioning why that issue is a priority for the vice president while the southern border remains in dire condition and prices continue to soar.

"The majority of domestic flights do not have accessible restrooms. This is absolutely unacceptable," the Democrat wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "Our Administration will soon announce a solution to help end this inequity."

The comment section was filled with laughs and confusion over Harris' suggestion, with numerous users sounding the alarm that the potential remodeling of most American aircraft would spike domestic flight prices nationwide.

"So when seating capacity is diminished, do you plan to deploy the government to solve the pricing problem the government created," the Arizona Libertarian Party responded.

"Yeah — get on that VP!! Forget the Border, and all the other…" actor Dean Cain wrote.

"I honestly had to check to see if this was a parody account," another Twitter user said in the comment section.

"Really?" wrote Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president.

"What are you talking about?!?! I fly all the time and the only flights that do not have bathrooms are the puddle jumper flights that have like 10 seats and only fly 40-45 minutes," someone said.

"Oh f’n lovely. Get ready for trans bathrooms big enough to hold a baby whale and the increase in ticket prices for the rest of us to make up for the missing row of seats," Newsmax's Rob Schmitt said.

"I thought you were fixing the border and doing AI regulation, but airplane bathrooms now…" another individual posted in the comment section.

Harris posted the Tweet Tuesday evening, just hours after prompting sarcasm over her definition of transportation during a roundtable discussion.

"This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go! It's that basic," Harris said, to which Tomi Lahren responded "she's a genius" on Twitter,

"Kamala Harris gives voice to thought and then this nonsense comes out. She can’t be serious," Republican communicator Steve Guest wrote of Harris' comment.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.