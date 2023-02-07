Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters occupied the Oklahoma state Capitol on Monday to oppose the restriction of gender transition procedures on minors, and Twitter users scorched them for it.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., gave a State of the State address where he called on the legislature to pass a law banning gender transition procedures for children. "Minors can’t vote, can’t purchase alcohol, can’t purchase cigarettes. We shouldn’t allow a minor to get a permanent gender-altering surgery in Oklahoma," he said.

He then asked the legislature to "send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors in the state," a request which enraged transgender activists across the country, to the point locals converged on the capitol building itself and chanted slogans like "trans lives matter" and "this is our house."

Commentators on Twitter slammed both the protesters as well as much of the media for not reporting on the incident in the same way they did about January 6.

"A 100+ trans activists occupied the Oklahoma State Capitol yesterday to push gender mutilation of children and the MSM is calling it a ‘gathering’ and a ‘peaceful protest.’"

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk tweeted. "So can radical protesters now occupy government buildings without being accused of an insurrection?"

Commentator Matt Walsh tweeted, "Trans activists stormed the Oklahoma state capital to defend their right to castrate, sterilize, and mutilate children. This is not only an insurrection but easily the most bizarre and disgusting one in history."

Outkick founder Clay Travis balked at the normalization of trans procedures on minors.

"Trans activists took over the Oklahoma state capitol because @GovStitt is passing legislation to prevent gender reassignment surgery for kids under 18," he said. "In most states you can’t get a tattoo before 18, but 15 year olds can get their breasts removed? Crazy."

Christian satire website The Babylon Bee’s real news offshoot, Not The Bee, tweeted, "Trans activists stormed the Oklahoma State Capitol yesterday, but for some reason you haven't heard about it from the media."

YouTuber Nuance Bro observed how much the United States has changed in a single decade.

"’Trans Lives Matter’ being chanted from the inside of the Oklahoma State Capitol. Could you imagine such a sight a decade ago? It used to just be a few weirdos on college campus now it’s large crowds in deep red states," he said.

Conservative Louis Uridel tweeted, "Behold… the insurrection into the Oklahoma State Capitol [led] by Trans Lives Matter. Oh what? No threat to democracy here?"