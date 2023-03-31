White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre drew scorn after stating the trans community is "under attack" following a trans shooter attacking a Nashville Christian school.

Just days after the shooting that killed six people at The Covenant School, Jean-Pierre insisted that transgender people were the ones "under attack" on Thursday, prompting outrage among many Twitter users.

Jean-Pierre responded to a question regarding the upcoming "Trans Day of Visibility" as well as Republican legislation to ban transgender procedures for children. She insisted that "anti-LGBTQ bills" seen throughout the country prove how the trans community is being attacked.

"They want us to fight for their freedoms. And so, it is shameful, it is disturbing, and our hearts go out to the those — the trans community as they are under attack right now, but this is a president who has said many times before he has their backs. He will continue to have their backs and he will continue to fight for them, and his record shows that," Jean-Pierre said.

Several social media users blasted Jean-Pierre for appearing to ignore the recent mass shooting and push transgender victims as opposed to Christians.

Political commentator Dave Rubin wrote, "A trans person killed several Christian children and adults. Endless gaslighting…"

"Weird, anyone else come under attack this week?" The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller sarcastically asked.

Radio host Clay Travis tweeted, "A trans person killed six people at a religious school in Nashville. Now KJP says it’s shameful that trans people are under attack. If the narrative doesn’t fit them, they just lie."

"Half the pastors in America will give a ‘turn the other cheek’ sermon this Sunday and say things like ‘We don’t get political. We just love everyone.’ Meanwhile, the wolves are coming for the flock," radio host Jesse Kelly explained.

"As opposed to the Christians the trans community murdered...The Biden admin truly hates America," comedian Tim Young declared.

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson tweeted, "What? A trans woman killed 6 Christian’s and THEIR community is under attack? This administration gets everything exactly wrong."

"When people tell you they hate you, believe them," conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey warned.

President Biden announced on Thursday that March 31 would mark the "Trans Day of Visibility" in an effort to support America’s transgender community.

"Transgender Americans shape our Nation's soul -- proudly serving in the military, curing deadly diseases, holding elected office, running thriving businesses, fighting for justice, raising families, and much more," Biden wrote.

Some transgender activists have planned to protest on the day, calling it a "day of vengeance" despite the recent shooting. The Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) wrote on its website "The Time is Now. The Trans/Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming/Intersex communities are facing astronomical amounts of hate from the world."