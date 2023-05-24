Former President Donald Trump's supporters roasted Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday after his presidential campaign announcement on Twitter was filled with technical difficulties.

DeSantis' highly-anticipated announcement, which was made via a conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk and tech entrepreneur David Sacks on Twitter's "Spaces" feature, was delayed as it appeared the platform was overwhelmed. Twitter's mobile app also repeatedly crashed and users complained that they were unable to hear the broadcast.

"DeSantis is making JEB! look high energy right now," Donald Trump Jr., tweeted. "#DeSaster," he added in a separate tweet.

"On day one of his campaign, Ron DeSantis has crashed and burned," MAGA Inc. spokesperson Karoline Leavitt added.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, tweeted, "Ron DeSantis: crashing poll numbers and crashing Twitter spaces."

"This is honestly so bizarre to listen to DeSantis’ announcement. Trump made you Governor. Trump is crushing the polls," said Rogan O'Handley, a Turning Point USA ambassador and political commentator. "WHY would you enter this race now and divide the GOP?!"

"Absolutely brutal start to Ron DeSantis’ campaign," Ryan Fournier, the founder of Students for Trump, tweeted. "He came off both robotic and awkward without needing a camera!"

Steve Bannon, a former top Trump aide turned commentator said the DeSantis' campaign launch was a "historic screw up."

"Failure to launch," another political commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle tweeted. "Trump 2024."

"This is the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to a presidential candidate and it’s not close. Just hold a rally," David Marcus, a conservative columnist, tweeted.

The MAGA War Room tweeted an image of the Twitter Spaces with the words "failing to launch…" emblazoned across the top.

In addition, Democrats were quick to mock the glitch-filled announcement.

President Biden tweeted out a fundraising page with the caption: "This link works."

"We had more people join when I played Among Us," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said in response to a tweet about the number of users listening to DeSantis' Twitter "Spaces" announcement event.

"I've known this for a while abstractly, but the sheer visceral reality of just how stupid this GOP primary is going to be is now really setting in," MSNBC host Chris Hayes added.

"If DeSantis takes off, the errant Twitter launch will be forgotten," said David Axelrod, a former top campaign adviser for former President Barack Obama. "If doesn't, it will live as a metaphor for his campaign. As for Elon, it wouldn't be the first launch that flamed out!"