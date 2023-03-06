Conservatives blasted recent coverage from The Hill that appeared to paint Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as the victim of the numerous scandals that have plagued his tenure.

The publication promoted the headline "Transportation post has become political nightmare for Buttigieg" from its Twitter account on Sunday with an article remarking how the position and its frequent problems have been complicating the former South Bend mayor’s political image.

"When Pete Buttigieg became Transportation secretary at the start of the Biden administration, some Democrats said it would be a perfect platform for his political prospects if not in 2024, then 2028," Amie Parnes and Alex Gangitano wrote. "Instead, the job of Transportation secretary has been a set of compounding problems for Buttigieg, 41, who has been seen as one of the Democratic Party’s brightest stars."

Twitter users quickly attacked the headline for refusing to hold Buttigieg accountable for any problems as Transportation secretary.

"CORRECTION: Buttigieg has become a political nightmare for the transportation post," RedState Senior Editor Joe Cunningham joked.

Josh Hawley communications director Abigail Monroe agreed, "Nah, I think it’s Buttigieg that’s the nightmare."

Substack writer Jim Treacher joked, "That poor man."

"Incompetence sucks," National Review contributor Pradheep Shankar wrote.

"Mayor Pete: Victim," Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern declared.

Podcast host and conservative commentator Mary Katherine Ham wrote, "I'm sorry this is happening to you."

The Federalist columnist Eddie Scarry tweeted, "He can’t catch a break!"

Buttigieg was originally nominated to the position by then president-elect Joe Biden in Dec. 2020 despite many people noting the transportation issues within his own city. Since then, the country has seen several transportation-related issues arise in multiple states.

During the past holiday season, Southwest, one of the largest airlines in the nation, canceled approximately 15,000 flights despite Buttigieg previously predicting no issues for the holidays. Additionally, Buttigieg was slammed for his handling of the supply chain crisis in 2021 including a trucker shortage and several clogs and logjams in rail yards and docks.

Most recently, Republicans and even some Democrats have attacked Buttigieg for his slow response to a train derailment and toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. Buttigieg took 10 days to initially respond to the disaster and was accused of attempting to downplay the issue.

On Feb. 27, the Department of Transportation's internal watchdog confirmed to Fox News Digital that it is opening an audit into Buttigieg for his extensive use of private jets since assuming his position in 2021. A report two months earlier showed that Buttigieg has taken at least 18 flights on taxpayer-funded private jets despite frequently suggesting aggressive actions on climate change.