President Biden joked in a public appearance alongside the Irish president that he wished to stay in Ireland rather than go home to the United States.

Biden is in Ireland to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement of 1998. This agreement formally ended decades violent conflict between Protestant Unionists loyal to the Crown, and Catholic Republicans supportive of a unified Ireland.

Biden, who has spoken multiple times before about his Irish roots, spent much of the trip talking about his family and America's connections to the nation across the Atlantic.

Biden appeared with Irish President Michael D. Higgins in Dublin Castle where he joked, "I'm not going home. I'm staying here." He added, "Isn't this an incredible place, all you American reporters? Looks just like the White House, right?"

Many commentators across Twitter poked fun at Biden for his mock-proposal to stay in Ireland, joking in return that he should stay away from the United States.

NORTHERN IRELAND POLICE CONFIRM 'SECURITY BREACH' AROUND BIDEN TRIP AFTER DOCUMENT FOUND IN STREET: REPORT

"We can only hope," the Missouri Republican Party's official Twitter account tweeted in response.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, tweeted a gif expressing mock excitement over the idea.

"America to @JoeBiden ‘Good Riddance, they can have you!’" radio host Rick Robinson tweeted.

"Oh Lord please," podcaster Anthony Cumia wrote. "Please make this happen."

"Good they can keep him," podcaster JeffMAC tweeted with a smile.

"Promise?" conservative Twitter account and Politique Republic Substack writer Amuse wrote.

Other commentators joked about the Irish president beside him.

"Everyone's talking about the gaffe; I want to talk about how the guy on the left literally looks like aged leprechaun," podcast host Jeff Blehar wrote.

Conservative author Charlie Nash wrote, "I would also be tempted to stay if I met that jolly little fella."

While Biden appeared to enjoy seeing his ancestral homeland, the visit has had its fair share of controversies.

Police in Northern Ireland admitted to a "security breach" after a document reportedly containing details of officer deployments in the city of Belfast, where Biden visited Wednesday, was found on the street. Northern Ireland has a history of terror attacks and sectarian violence. Police reportedly foiled a bomb plot planned by "New IRA" members ahead of Biden’s visit.

Biden also mixed up the "All-Blacks," New Zealand's Rugby team, with the Black and Tans, a British paramilitary group that occupied Ireland beginning in the 1920s and were infamous for brutality toward dissident Irish citizens