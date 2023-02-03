The Chiefs and the Eagles are preparing to travel to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

Much has been made of the brother duo of Travis and Jason Kelce, but another pair of brothers seems to be at odds leading up to the big game.

Steve Tazumi and Tom Patterson are twins born in Japan. The brothers were taken to an orphanage and eventually adopted by separate American families.

After the orphanage destroyed the twin's records, their odds of reuniting significantly decreased. However, almost 40 years later the brothers were finally able to have their improvable reunion.

"So at the age of 40, I flew to Philadelphia to meet my twin brother for the first time," Patterson told FOX 2 News.

In the years since being reunited the brothers have formed a close relationship and share an interest in physical fitness.

"That is what blew me away the most is that he owned a body building gym in Liberal, Kansas, and I owned a body building gym in Runnemede and Belmar, New Jersey," Tazumi said.

They also had the opportunity to talk to each other about their love of football.

Tazumi is a self-proclaimed Eagles fans, while Patterson supports the Chiefs.

Patterson mentioned that the Kelce's brothers relationship reminded him of how he and Tazumi interacted.

"It just seems like [Travis and Jason Kelce] really enjoy each other’s company, and just like me and my brother, we enjoy our company, too," Patterson said.

Tazumi noted that football tends be brought up during their daily conversations.

"I think that’s the thing I miss the most is that we didn’t have a childhood," Tazumi said. "We met at the age of 40, so we didn’t do the bonding or playing football together or anything like that. We talk pretty much every day, and we talk about football every day. It’s been remarkable."

This year's Super Bowl features plenty of storylines, from the matchup of two young star quarterbacks to the Kelce brothers and Andy Reid facing the team he coached for over a decade.

Some have dubbed the game the "Kelce Bowl," but Tazumi and Patterson have another suggestion.

"To me, it’s the Steve and Tom Bowl," Patterson said.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off from Glendale, Arizona, at 6:30 ET on Feb. 12.