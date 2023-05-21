May 22 is World Paloma Day and if you're looking to celebrate the classic Mexican cocktail, consider crafting a recipe with a twist – as Palomas gain both complexity, and popularity.

In its simplest and arguably best form, a Paloma is just tequila, grapefruit soda or juice and a squeeze of lime – easy, crisp and refreshing.

The many versions of the Paloma popping up are all that and more: think luxury tequila, Aperol, prosecco or even jalapeno on the list of ingredients.

Below are three innovative Paloma recipes to turn it up on notch on World Paloma Day.

Founded by five NBA legends, including Michael Jordan, this award-winning tequila is at the base of this Paloma recipe.

1.5 oz Cincoro Blanco

1 oz fresh grapefruit juice

0.5 oz Aperol

0.5 fresh lime juice

2 oz pink grapefruit soda (Fever Tree or Betty Buzz is recommended)

1. Shake all ingredients together except the soda.

2. Combine, stir and serve over ice in a long-stemmed wine glass and garnish with orange peel or grapefruit.

3. Try topping with prosecco, if desired.

While most mezcal is made from espadin (the most common agave varietal) that grows in Oaxaca, Mexico, Desolas is from the Salmiana Agave in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, creating a low-smoke mezcal.

The female-founded, premium mezcal brand has a smooth and balanced flavor profile that pairs with the tangy grapefruit found in a traditional Paloma.

2 oz Desolas Mezcal

1.5 oz grapefruit juice

.5 oz fresh lemon juice

.75 oz aperol

Splash of club soda

1. Combine Desolas Mezcal with grapefruit juice, lemon juice and Aperol.

2. Top with a splash of club soda.

3. Garnish with thyme or grapefruit wedge.

This mezcal is made from 100% maguey/agave with no added sugar, coloring or flavoring.

If you order the small-batch online, each bottle arrives in its own gift box.

2 oz Mezcal Campante

1 slice green jalapeno

2 oz pink grapefruit juice

0.5 oz lime juice

0.5 oz agave syrup

A splash of soda

For garnish: slice of grapefruit

Chili salt for rim

1. Muddle the jalapeño (deseeded & chopped) and agave syrup in a shaker.

2. Add the Mezcal Campante, grapefruit juice, and lime juice. Then, add ice, and shake.

3. Strain into chili salt-rimmed glass over ice, and top with soda.

4. Add a slice of grapefruit and a pinch of chili salt.