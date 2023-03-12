The Turkish Coast Guard recovered the bodies of five migrants whose dinghy packed with 31 passengers was shipwrecked Saturday morning off the coast of Turkey, officials said.

Turkish authorities rescued 11 others from a partially submerged boat, while the Greece Coast Guard found five migrants safely on Farmakonisi island in the Aegean Sea, the United Nations Refugee Agency said.

Turkey’s coast guard responded to the area after learning a vessel was taking on water just before 6:30 a.m. local time, Reuters reported. A child was among the 11 rescued from the "half-sunken dinghy" in Turkish waters, authorities said.

Those rescued told authorities that the dinghy was carrying 31 passengers, according to the outlet.

The search for the remaining passengers continued Sunday as rescuers battled harsh weather conditions.

Farmakonisi is located about 12 miles off the coast of Didim, a small coastal town in southwest Turkey.

The latest migrant shipwreck comes two weeks after a wooden boat that sailed from Turkey ran into a sandbank in rough seas off a beach in Calabria, the toe of the Italian peninsula. At least 79 migrants died, while 80 others survived and an undetermined number remain missing and presumed dead.

Meanwhile, more than 1,300 migrants have been rescued since Friday in three separate missions in the Mediterranean Sea off the southern tip of Italy, Italian officials said.