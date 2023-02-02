You know you're living in a non-democracy when it's dangerous to displease the ne'er do well children of the supreme leader. If you were, for example, at a red light in pre-invasion Baghdad and Uday Hussein came screaming up behind you, drunk in his Lamborghini, you got the hell out of the way, and you did not complain about it. And you didn't complain about it because Uday's dad ran the place and you did not want to make him mad. You might wind up like the members of his personal soccer team who dared to miss penalty kicks.

That's what third world countries are like. All citizens are not equal in countries like that. Power derives from proximity to power, and that means the second most powerful people in a country like that are the children of the president. And very often they don't have jobs and are addicted to something. That's the way it works in places like that. And for a long time, that system seemed very foreign to most Americans. They were used to living in a democracy. They could barely even imagine it.

But then, during the last presidential campaign, Joe Biden's daughter abandoned her diary, somehow, in a house she was staying at in Florida after she got out of rehab. And in that diary, Ashley Biden recounted how her father had taken showers with her when she was young, and she attributed her later sexual compulsions to that experience with her father.

So by any standard, that seemed like clear evidence of abuse and yet no law enforcement agency, so far as we know, ever asked Joe Biden about it. Instead, once Joe Biden became president, his FBI raided the home of journalist James O'Keefe and seized the evidence. Ashley Biden's diary was taken by force and has never been seen again.

So the message was unmistakable. When Uday Hussein blows by in his Lamborghini, get the hell out of the way, peasant. Princelings have power, you do not. By the way, Hunter Biden's whole life has been a monument to that message. Despite a decades-long drug problem and no record of legitimate achievement of any kind, Hunter Biden has managed to accumulate the highest possible academic credentials: Georgetown and Yale Law. Don't try that at home. As well as what appears to be millions and millions and millions of dollars.

How did he do that? You couldn't do it. But then you're not Joe Biden's son and that's how he did it. He cut business deals with the corrupt countries that his father was conducting diplomacy in as vice president of the United States. And then, we know from evidence, that he apparently planned to kick back some of that money to his father as part of the deal – 10% for "The Big Guy." Now, that's completely illegal. And yet neither Hunter Biden nor his father, Joe Biden, have ever been indicted for doing that. Instead, and here's the best part: the real criminals, we learned yesterday, are the people who dared to talk about it.

Yesterday, Hunter Biden's legal team released a letter demanding that Joe Biden's friends imprison anyone who criticizes Joe Biden's son. So these letters call in the Department of Justice, which Joe Biden controls, and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings from Joe Biden's state to file criminal charges against Republicans who dare to possess and share the contents of his son's now famous laptop. And that list would include, among others, John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the Mac repair shop where Hunter Biden abandoned said laptop. According to Hunter Biden's high-paid lawyers, John Paul Mac Isaac should be in prison for doing this. Quote, "Mr. Mac Isaac chose to work with Donald Trump's personal lawyer to weaponize Mr. Biden's personal computer data against his father, Joseph R. Biden."

In other words, John Paul Mac Isaac didn't want Joe Biden to become president, and apparently that's now a federal crime. But wait a second. Back up a second. Does that mean we can now say with certainty the laptop is real? If we can say that, that means that Adam Schiff, who's now running for Senate in California, had better issue a statement, pronto, correcting his previous categorical claims about the laptop. Here was Adam Schiff in October of 2020 when he chaired the House Intelligence Committee:

WOLF BLITZER: Does it surprise you at all that this information Rudy Giuliani is peddling very well could be connected to some sort of Russian government disinformation campaign?

ADAM SCHIFF: Well, we know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin. That's been clear for well over a year now that they've been pushing this false narrative about the vice president and his son.

"We know this comes from the Kremlin," Adam Schiff said. And of course, Adam Schiff would know since he, unlike you, had access to top secret information. You weren't allowed to see it. He did see it and on the basis of that knowledge, told you it was from the Kremlin. And it's exactly what dozens of former intel officials told you. They saw the evidence and this was from Russia.

So now it looks like they were all lying. According to Hunter Biden's lawyers, quote, "Mr. Mac Isaac unlawfully shared Mr. Biden's property with third parties." His property? He owned it. It was his. Yes, the laptop, according to Hunter Biden's lawyers, belonged to Hunter. It did not come from the Kremlin. That's settled.

Except wait. No, it's not settled because today, we got yet another statement from Hunter Biden's lawyers and they seem to revise the first statement. Here's today's statement and we're quoting: "These letters do not confirm Mac Isaac's or others' versions of a so-called laptop. They addressed their conduct of seeking, manipulating and disseminating what they allege to be Mr. Biden's personal data wherever they claim to have gotten it."

So, in other words, we believe the government should send these people to jail for possessing stolen property that belonged to Hunter Biden. But that so-called property may not actually exist and may not even belong to Hunter Biden. That's their argument.

It's a novel legal theory, actually. In fact, it's so novel, it's totally incoherent. It's like prosecuting somebody for stealing your imaginary car. But even if we can agree that the laptop is real and not a deep fake produced by some diabolical Russian AI program, and again, neither Hunter Biden or his lawyers have conceded that yet, maybe they will tomorrow.

But even if we could all agree on that, there is another more fundamental problem. And it's this: Hunter Biden signed an agreement acknowledging that if he left his device in John Paul Mac Isaac's repair shop in Delaware for more than 90 days, if he didn't pick it up, he would forfeit ownership of it. He wrote that. No one disputes that he did.

And then Hunter Biden violated the contract that he signed, and he violated it because he was a crackhead who was having an affair with his sister-in-law, at least three of his employees, and countless strippers and hookers, while at the same time trying to execute illicit business deals with the Chinese. So he just didn't have time to return for his laptops. That makes sense. He was very busy.

John Paul Mac Isaac, meanwhile, being the small business owner, called Hunter Biden again and again and tried to give the laptop back. But Hunter Biden was so busy, he ignored John Paul Mac Isaac. Watch.

WILL CAIN: He sort of disappears on you, so he disappears and never comes for that external hard drive that now maintains the data?

JOHN PAUL MAC ISAAC: So now I'm in possession of his laptop, a backup of his laptop's home folder on an external drive that he provided, and no sign of Hunter. I think I called them again the following weekend or right before the end of the month. I always call customers at the end of the month to collect on out-of-delinquent bills. And then I think I called them a couple more times over the next month after that. So, just no response.

Kept calling him, kept calling him. He was smoking too much crack with too many hookers. He didn't call me back. That was John Paul Mac Isaac's explanation. So it's kind of hard to blame John Paul Mac Isaac for this. He tried his best to return the laptop. And yet they are blaming him. In fact, Hunter Biden is demanding that Delaware Attorney General, Kathy Jennings, put that guy, John Paul Mac Isaac, in jail for what he did. On what grounds?

Hunter Biden is the president's son. If he smokes too much crack to follow the terms of the contract he signed, that's not his problem. It's yours.

Now, in a normal country, a normal prosecutor would laugh at an argument like that. But Hunter Biden is betting that Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings will take that argument very seriously, and he has reason to believe that she will. Because Kathy Jennings is not just the attorney general. She is a long-time party hack ideologue who can be counted on to faithfully do the bidding of Democratic leaders and donors. And even better, even better than that, Kathy Jennings is a longtime friend of the Biden family. In fact, she once worked for Hunter Biden's brother, Beau Biden, and she worships his father, Joe.

We're not guessing. Here's a Facebook post from the now attorney general of Delaware, Kathy Jennings, dated April 25, 2019. We're quoting: "I've known Joe, Jill and the Biden family for most of my life. Joe is one of the kindest, most genuine people I've ever known. Democrats are blessed with many excellent candidates this year, and I am proud of those choices and what they say about our party. I'm choosing Joe because nobody understands more what it means to heal. And right now, that's what America needs."

Well, right now, the Biden family needs something very different. And Kathy Jennings may be willing to provide it. Again, this is the person that Hunter Biden's lawyers are calling on to send John Paul Mac Isaac to jail. And she very well may send him there.

Doesn't seem like a fair fight, really. So here you have John Paul Mac Isaac, a small business owner who lives in a small, corrupt state controlled by the Biden family. He's the peasant in this scenario. And then you have Hunter Biden. He's the princeling. So with no obvious means of support, Hunter Biden has been living in a $20,000 a month spread in Malibu and can somehow - can someone tell us how - afford a team of the most expensive attorneys in the United States of America.

How is he doing that? We don't know. We can say one of these guys has a strong advantage in this battle and it's not the little guy.