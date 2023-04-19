Sometimes you wonder just how filthy and dishonest our news media are. We'll be in the shower and you'll think they're bad, but how bad are they?

Well, here's one measure of their badness. You can try this at home. Ask yourself, is any news organization you know of so corrupt that it's willing to hurt you on behalf of its biggest advertisers? Anyone who'd do that is obviously Pablo Escobar level corrupt and should not be trusted. What would that look like? That level of corruption?

Well, imagine that the Trump administration had made it mandatory for American citizens to buy MyPillow. That's one of Fox News's biggest advertisers. Imagine the administration declared that if you didn't rush out and buy at least one MyPillow and then at least another booster pillow, you would not be allowed to eat out. You couldn't reenter your own country. You couldn't have a paying job. MyPillow, they told you with a straight face, was the very linchpin of our country's public health system.

Now, imagine as they told you that that Fox as a news organization endorsed it, amplified the government's message. Imagine if Fox News attacked anyone who refused to buy MyPillow as an ally of Russia as an enemy of science and then imagine that Fox kept up those libelous attacks, even as evidence mounted that MyPillow caused heart attacks, fertility problems and death. If Fox News did that, what would you think of Fox News? Would you trust us? Of course, you wouldn't. You would know that we were liars.

Thank heavens Fox News never did anything like that, but the other channels did. The other channels took hundreds of millions of dollars from Big Pharma companies and then they shelled for their sketchy products on the air and as they did that, they maligned anyone who was skeptical of those products. At the very least, this was a moral crime. It was disgusting, but it was universal. It happened across the American news media. They all did it.

So, at this point, the question isn't who in public life is corrupt? Too many to count. The question is who is telling the truth? There are not many of those. One of them is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Robert Kennedy knew early that the COVID vaccines were both ineffective and potentially dangerous and he said so in public to the extent he was allowed. Science has since proven Robert f. Kennedy Jr. right. Unequivocally right.

But Kennedy was not rewarded for this. He was vilified. He was censored because he dared to criticize their advertisers, the news media called Bobby Kennedy a Nazi, and then they attacked his family, but he kept doing it. He was not intimidated and we were glad he wasn't. This is one of those moments when it's nice to have a truth teller around. It's helpful because suddenly the stakes are very high.

Considering what's happening in Ukraine, a topic most of us don't know much about because the details are not reported. It was a year ago that every media outlet in the United States, from USA Today to the New York Times told you it was a dangerous conspiracy theory to believe the U.S. government had ever funded secret biolabs in Ukraine. The idea was ridiculous. In fact, it was Russian disinformation

And then one day in sworn testimony, Toria Nuland of the State Department accidentally admitted that it was true. Yes, she said there are many secret biolabs in Ukraine and "We are now, in fact, quite concerned that Russian troops, Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of them."

Wait a second, you may be wondering, why does the U.S. government maintain secret biolabs in a primitive country like Ukraine? Why not Austria? Why Ukraine? And why didn't we dismantle and remove the secret biolabs when the war with Russia started? Nobody ever explained that this show was attacked for asking the question.

Now we have learned that actually it is far worse than just biolabs. Not only has the Biden administration been maintaining these labs in Ukraine in the middle of a war, it also has "sensitive nuclear technology" in Ukraine as well and no, we're not making that up. They admitted it today. Watch.

NADA BASHIR, CNN REPORTER: While Ukrainian staff are still operating the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, it does fall under the control of Russian armed forces and is currently being managed by Russia's state-owned nuclear energy firm Rosatom. So, this is a significant concern. Essentially, in this letter that has been reviewed by CNN, sent by the U.S. Department of Energy to Rosatom, the U.S. government has essentially warned Moscow not to touch this up region nuclear power plant because of this sensitive American nuclear technology at the plant.

So many questions here, but I'll begin with the biggest one. What exactly is "sensitive American nuclear technology?" Sensitive American nuclear technology? Probably not to produce energy. No one in the media is going to ask that question, but if it's in the middle of Ukraine, in the middle of a war, it stands to reason this sensitive American nuclear technology has military applications. In other words, these are nuclear weapons. What else could they be? We'll stop speculating there, but take three steps back. This is all so crazy and so reckless, it is hard to believe it's happening.

Here you have a Democratic president gone completely off the rails, completely with existentially dangerous consequences, prosecuting a war that can only hurt the United States – a war with no upside. It is awful to watch, but it is not without precedent.

Something similar happened 55 years ago in 1968, another remarkably turbulent and ugly year in American history that has many parallels to this. That spring in March of 1968, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., the former attorney general, the brother to the slain president, announced his candidacy against the incumbent fellow Democrat, Lyndon Johnson and the overriding issue then, as now, was a pointless war then in progress. This is from Robert Kennedy Sr.'s announcement:

ROBERT F. KENNEDY SR: I am announcing today my candidacy for the presidency of the United States. I run to seek new policies, policies to end the bloodshed in Vietnam and in our cities, policies to close the gaps that now exist between Black and White, between rich and poor, between young and old in this country and around the rest of the world. I run for the presidency because I want the Democratic Party and the United States of America to stand for hope instead of despair, for reconciliation of man, instead of the growing risk of world war.

To be clear, Robert F. Kennedy was not against all war on principle. He was against that war because he believed with a lot of evidence, that it was not helping the United States in any way, but you weren't allowed to say that. He did. Party bosses hated him for that, but rank and file Democrats loved him. They put pictures of his face in their homes like icons. In the end, they named a football stadium after him in Washington. That was more than half a century ago. He was, of course, murdered in June of that year, but now Kennedy’s son is embarking on a similar challenge to his own party and for similar reasons. Robert F. Kennedy Jr announced today that he's running for president in the primary against Joe Biden. Here's part of what he said.

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR: We were told initially that the objective was humanitarian. Many of the steps that we've taken in the Ukraine have seemed to indicate that our interest is in prolonging the war rather than shortening it. So, if those are objectives, to have regime change and exhaust the Russians out is completely antithetical to a humanitarian mission.

That's supposed to be the face of extremism, but that's not extreme. It's rational and calm and well deliberated. Bobby Kennedy himself is not extreme. He is deeply insightful and above all, he is honest. No matter what you think of the substance of what he says.

Here, for example, is his recent analysis of the Biden administration's foreign policy. Big picture: "The collapse of U.S. influence over Saudi Arabia and the kingdom's new alliances with China and Iran are painful emblems of the abject failure of the neocon strategy of maintaining U.S. global hegemony with aggressive projections of military power. China has displaced the American Empire by deftly projecting instead economic power. Over the past decade, our country has spent trillions bombing roads, ports, bridges and airports. China has spent the equivalent building the same across the developing world. The Ukraine war is the final collapse of the neocon short lived American century."

Now, you may agree with that analysis. Maybe you don't. Either way, if you're an honest person, you understand this is exactly the moment in our history when we need serious adult conversations about the world around us, a world that is changing to our detriment and how we ought to respond to those changes.

Bobby Kennedy would love to have those conversations. He's not running to get rich. He's trying to make things better, but he's not allowed to have those conversations. He's been censored. Other media won't even talk to him. He criticized their advertisers. Here was the reaction on television today:

JOHN KING, CNN: The anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr has filed paperwork to run for president as a Democrat in 2024.

JOHN HARWOOD, CNN: You see it on Fox News. You see it from Joe Rogan. You hear it from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. There are a lot of dangerous people out there who are not accepting the fact that these vaccines protect people from dying from COVID.

KURT ANDERSEN, AUTHOR ON MSNBC: I've written for years about Robert Kennedy and other liberals who are absurd in their anti-vaccine, anti-science activities.

JOY REID, MSNBC: People like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the people with big platforms that are using them to be anti-mask and anti-vax.

He's extreme. He's dangerous, said one. Notice, not there, not anywhere is a point-by-point rebuttal of his actual points. They never engage him on the facts. They can't. They would lose. Instead, they impugn his character. Now, that man they call dangerous is Joe Biden's leading primary opponent and their view remains the same. Shut up. You're not allowed to talk.

We disagree with that. We're not Democrats, but Bobby Kennedy is one of the most remarkable people we have ever met, and we are honored to have him on our show.