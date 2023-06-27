You can bring Fourth of July fireworks home with this vibrant Bundt cake recipe, which includes a red, white and blue drizzle that looks just like the cake version of a sparkling display.

The viral recipe was shared by video creator and lifestyle blogger Katherine Salom of The Katherine Chronicles, who posted the quick and easy dessert to her TikTok account on Monday, June 27, 2022, which can be revisited for upcoming Independence Day gatherings.

"This festive red, white, and blue Bundt cake is perfect for the 4th of July," Salom captioned her one-minute tutorial.

The Houston-based content creator made her holiday-themed cake with instant white cake mix, ready-made vanilla frosting, food coloring and a Bundt pan.

"This dessert is so great because not only is it so beautiful with all the icing colors on top, but when you slice into it and see the red, white, and blue colors it's a fun surprise," Salom wrote to Fox News Digital, in an email.

Salom starts off her recipe by combining instant white cake mix with eggs, water and vegetable oil per the instructions listed on the cake mix brand she selected.

Make sure to check and follow the directions listed on the box you purchased before moving on to the next step.

Salom then pours one cup of cake batter into two separate bowls. In one bowl she adds a few drops of blue food dye and in the other, she adds a few drops of red food dye.

In a greased Bundt pan, Salom pours the red cake batter first followed by white and blue.

The cake pan is then placed in an oven that’s been set at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Salom recommends baking the Bundt cake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick can be placed in the center and comes out clean.

Once done baking, the cake should be transferred to a wire rack, so it can cool completely.

The multicolored frosting can be prepared while the cake cools down.

Salom adds scoops of ready-made frosting into three separate bowls. One bowl receives a few drops of blue food dye while the other receives a few drops of red food dye. The remaining bowl gets to stay dye-free.

The frostings are mixed thoroughly and microwaved for 10 to 20 seconds, so the frosting can be thin and easy to drizzle.

Salom pours the three frostings in an alternating pattern before she adds red and blue sprinkles, and lets the frosting set for about 30 minutes.

When the cake is finally cut and served, the inside should reveal a red, white and blue pattern.

Salom’s video has been viewed more than 132,900 times and has more than 5,000 likes.

Commenters under her post have called the recipe "a cool idea" and say they plan to make a festive Bundt cake of their own this year.

Salom told Fox News Digital that her viral Bundt cake is a pretty common recipe that can be "found in quite a few places online."

She said she’s unsure who the original creator could be. Even still, TikTok users seem to be impressed with the fun creation.