‘EXTORTION’ – Former DOJ attorney flames court filing accusing Jack Smith deputy of trying to ‘flip’ Trump valet. Continue reading …

‘THEY WERE RABID’ – Riley Gaines, ‘Save Women’s Sports’ activists targeted by ‘hostile’ protestors at bill signing ceremony. Continue reading …

‘WE WERE TOLD LIES’ – Heart-wrenching moments from Gold Star families’ testimony on Kabul attack. Continue reading …

FACING CHARGES – Private school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with student for years. Continue reading …

‘SHARK TERROR’ – Woman hospitalized after ‘extremely rare’ attack at popular beach. Continue reading …

-

‘COURAGE TO SHOW UP’ – Pence team lashes out at Trump as former VP reaches debate threshold. Continue reading …

STRETCHED TO THE LIMIT – NYC mayor announces new taxpayer-funded migrant tent city. Continue reading …

HOW LONG IS TOO LONG? – Congressional health scares raise questions about fitness to serve. Continue reading …

‘UNREASONABLE’ – Trump’s attorneys argue for less restrictive rules over evidence in 2020 election case. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

HIDING HUNTER SCANDAL – CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC Sunday shows completely avoid Devon Archer testimony. Continue reading …

‘IT’S PROPAGANDA’ – Washington Post blasted for ‘giving sympathetic coverage to suicide bomber.’ Continue reading …

‘THIS IS HOW I FEEL' – R&B star denounces publicist's apology for his comments against allowing kids to transition. Continue reading …

‘OJ SIMPSON-STYLE’ – Wall Street Journal rips Adam Schiff for wanting to televise Trump trials. Continue reading …

BERNIE SANDERS – Climate change is a threat to our fragile planet: We must address it. Continue reading …

MATT BEIENBURG – Judge roasts teachers union hysterics over Florida curriculum transparency. Continue reading …

BRETT TOLMAN – I'm a former prosecutor. The 'War on Drugs' incentivizes convictions, not justice. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Trump ushered in transformation. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden is trying to take Trump's First Amendment rights during a presidential campaign. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – China is now capitalizing on Joe Biden's weakness. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – People at Cinnabon want a sugar fix, not a lecture. Continue reading …

AMERICA’S ‘STUPIDEST’ LAW – Illinois citizens roast governor’s idea to give non-citizens power to police them. Continue reading …

OPEN TO PUBLIC – Fans invited to pay respects to Sinéad O'Connor before musician's private burial. Continue reading …

DEDICATED TO DUTY – Insider reveals how Prince William and Kate Middleton are reinventing the monarchy. Continue reading …

HEROIC EFFORT – Former flight attendant begins 300-mile journey honoring lives of colleagues killed on 9/11. Continue reading …

BEAR TAKES A DIP: A bear was spotted sitting in a pool at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas. With weeks of temperatures topping 100 degrees, the bear clearly had a plan. See the moment! See video …

WATCH: Mainstream media ignores Devon Archer transcript. See video …

WATCH: Inflation can get worse very quickly: Gary Kaltbaum. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.