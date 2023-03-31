Former President Trump is expected to travel from Florida to New York next week, as he faces an indictment for his alleged 2016 hush money scandal.

The former president plans to depart Mar-a-Lago for New York City Monday and will stay at Trump Tower that night.

Trump's courthouse appearance is expected to happen early Tuesday morning. Previous reports said that he is expected to be arraigned at 2:15 p.m. before Judge Juan Merchan.

The Secret Service will ensure that Trump is safely brought in. The Secret Service is working with the New York Police Department, FBI, New York State court officers and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office to finalize the security and logistics of Trump's arraignment and booking.

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

The former president will return directly to Mar-a-Lago after the arraignment. A source told Fox News Digital that Trump will not be arrested in handcuffs, having made an arrangement with the DA's office.

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT THE INVESTIGATIONS INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT; FROM RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the alleged hush money scandal for five years. The purported payments include the $130,000 sum given to Stormy Daniels, plus the $150,000 given to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Hush money is not illegal, but prosecutors are expected to argue that the payments were improper donations to the Trump campaign, as they helped his candidacy.

Trump has slammed the indictment, calling it a witch-hunt.

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," Trump said in a statement. "From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats- the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country- have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement."

Fox News' Marta Dhanis and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.