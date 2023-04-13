Former President Trump is expected to appear for a deposition Thursday as part of New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ years-long investigation into his businesses and his family.

The former president is expected to be deposed in Manhattan — this will his second deposition as part of James’ investigation, which has been ongoing since James took office in 2019.

Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during the first deposition in August. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has said the investigation is politically motivated and a "witch hunt."

"President Trump is not only willing but also eager to testify before the Attorney General today," Trump attorney Alina Habba said Thursday. "He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the Attorney General about the immense success of his multi-billion dollar company."

James, a Democrat, brought a lawsuit against Trump in September alleging he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets.

James claimed that Trump and his children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, as well as his associates and businesses, allegedly committed "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" on their financial statements.

James alleged Trump "inflated his net worth by billions of dollars" and said his children helped him to do so.

When Trump was president, James sued his administration dozens of times, challenging policies on the environment, immigration, education, health care and other issues.

Trump sued James in November and claimed she abused her position as attorney general to "recklessly injure" him, his family and his businesses. Trump alleged James was pursuing "a relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade" against him "with the stated goal of destroying him personally, financially, and politically."

In January, Trump voluntarily dismissed that lawsuit.

Trump’s deposition in New York City Thursday comes a week after his unprecedented arraignment in a court in lower Manhattan.

Trump, who is currently the leading Republican presidential candidate for 2024, pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York.

The charges, which are related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign, came out of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's years-long investigation.

Bragg alleged that Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election."

In 2019, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York opted out of charging Trump related to the payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The Federal Election Commission also tossed its investigation into the matter in 2021.

Trump has slammed the DA’s investigation and the indictment as "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

Fox News' Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.