Former President Donald Trump tapped a new GOP operative to bolster his Iowa and New Hampshire campaign push while battling with chief rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 nomination.

Eric Hollander, as the Trump campaign's new national field director, is entrusted with leading operations in both of the early nominating states, Politico reported.

He most recently helped Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron secure a victory in that state's gubernatorial primary.

Hollander also drove successful campaigns securing Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., his seat in the November 2022 midterms as well as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, his re-election in 2018.

DESANTIS SLIGHTS TRUMP DURING 2024 IOWA CAMPAIGN KICKOFF: ‘NOT ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT’

Trump is campaigning in Iowa on Thursday. He attended the Westside Conservative Breakfast before a planned stop at the First Church of Open Bible in Des Moines.

Returning to Iowa Wednesday for the first time since declaring his presidential candidacy last week, DeSantis responded to Trump's attacks on Florida, noting how the former president's family has moved to the state. Trump, in turn, Thursday challenged DeSantis' claim made during his Iowa speech a day earlier that it would take two terms to undo the damage done by the Biden administration. Trump, defeated after just one term in office, countered that it would take him only six months to undo Biden's actions if he returns to the White House after the 2024 election.

2024 SHOWDOWN: TRUMP, DESANTIS BATTLE FOR VOTES IN THE CRUCIAL LEAD OFF STATE OF IOWA

DeSantis’ campaign has employed Sophie Crowell, the former campaign manager for Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, to lead their on the ground push in the state, according to Politico.

Driving supporter turnout for DeSantis is also the aligned super PAC Never Back Down, which claims to have knocked on 50,000 doors so far.

The organization is made up of a number of former campaign staffers for Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's campaign, meanwhile, said its volunteers in Iowa helped knock on the doors of 35,000 previous caucus-goers.

Other seasoned operatives in Trump's corner this go-around include campaign leaders Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.