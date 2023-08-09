Former President Trump said Tuesday that he was "extremely respectful" while reportedly responding to an audience member who called 2024 GOP challenger Chris Christie a "fat pig" at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

"I was extremely respectful of Sloppy Chris Christie today in New Hampshire," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"During a speech in front of a large crowd of Patriots, somebody shouted out that ‘Chris Christie is a fat pig.’ Rather than acknowledging that, which many speakers would have done, I said, ‘No, No, he is not a fat pig,’" he continued.

"I’m sure Chris would have been very happy with my defense of him!" Trump exclaimed.

TRUMP MOCKERY OF CHRISTIE'S WEIGHT TAKES A TURN AFTER AUDIENCE MEMBER CHIMES IN: 'DON'T CALL HIM A FAT PIG'

However, Christie took to X to respond to a clip of the moment.

"If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face," he wrote, directed at Trump.

"Christie – he's eating right now. He can't be bothered," the former president remarked during the speech as the Windham crowd laughed.

"Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. That's very disrespectful. Don't call him – See, I'm trying to be nice," he added.

TRUMP CHARGES LATEST FEDERAL INDICTMENT IS ‘BULLS---’ DURING STOP IN CRUCIAL GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY STATE

"Don't call him a fat pig. You can't do it. You can't do that. So now, because you're not allowed to do that, and, therefore, we're not going to do it, OK? We want to be very civil, right?" Trump said as he chuckled.

Trump has previously poked fun at Christie's weight and the former New Jersey governor has returned fire.

"Oh, like he’s some Adonis?" he told Fox News' Howard Kurtz on "MediaBuzz" in June, referring to mythological Greek god known for beauty.

"You know, look, Howie, there are tens of millions of Americans out in your audience watching right now who, like me, have struggled with their weight. I continue to struggle. I continue to try to do better. And so … what’s that got to do with my competence for office?" he said.

"I ran the governorship of New Jersey for eight years, I think in a very energetic, successful way, responded to Hurricane Sandy, working 20 hours a day for weeks. I don’t know what his point is. You know what it is? It’s like a child. It’s a bully on the schoolyard who teases you and makes fun of you," Christie continued.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.