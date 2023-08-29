HANNITY – Fox News host reacts to Democrats voicing concerns about election results. Continue reading…

MARK LEVIN – The Trump prosecutors have a grand jury problem. Continue reading…

BORDER BUOYS – Biden's lawsuit against Texas doesn't hold water. Continue reading…

I LOVE AI – My life expectancy – and yours – is only going up, thanks to AI. Continue reading…

GOV. KRISTI NOEM – America is the world's best hope, and here's what you and I can do to keep our freedoms alive. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host says Democrats and anti-Trumpers have plans ‘brewing’ to ensure that if Trump wins the election, he will not become president. Continue reading…

SEX CHANGE FOR KIDS? – New sex change for kids law is actually state-sanctioned kidnapping. Continue reading…

CAROL ROTH – 3 big things your loved ones need you to leave behind before you die. Continue reading…

ANDY PUZDER – Kamala Harris slip-up reveals how Bidenomics hurting American families. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…