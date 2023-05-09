Former President Trump appeared to resolve a conflict with the top pro-life group in the U.S. after the two met Monday ahead of the 2024 Republican primary campaign.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said she had a "terrific meeting" with Trump along with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. The meeting came weeks after Dannenfelser slammed the Trump campaign’s assertion that abortion restrictions should be left exclusively to states as a "morally indefensible position."

In a statement released after the meeting, Dannenfelser indicated that Trump offered some support for a federal law dealing with abortion. Specifically, she said Trump made clear to her that "any federal legislation protecting these children would need to include the exceptions for life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest."

Other than those exceptions, she said Trump spoke against the much more permissive abortion rules being sought by Democrats.

"During the meeting, President Trump reiterated his opposition to the extreme Democratic position of abortion on demand, up until the moment of birth, paid for by taxpayers – and even in some cases after the child is born," Dannenfelser said. "President Trump believes such a position is unworthy of a great nation and believes the American people will rebel against such a radical position that aligns us with China and North Korea."

The statement does not mention what exact federal abortion restrictions were discussed. Graham introduced a bill allowing abortion nationwide during the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, which he and pro-life allies noted is a common point of restriction in Europe. His bill included exceptions for rape, incest and health risks to the mother.

The Trump campaign in April suggested the former president would not push for abortion restrictions at the federal level if he retook the White House.

"President Donald J. Trump believes that the Supreme Court, led by the three justices which he supported, got it right when they ruled this is an issue that should be decided at the state level," the campaign told The Washington Post.

This prompted a statement from Dannenfelser, who made clear her organization will not back a candidate for president unless they support a federal law allowing abortions only during the first 15 weeks.

"President Trump’s assertion that the Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate to hold," Dannenfelser said. "Life is a matter of human rights, not states’ rights."

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America was a significant financial backer of Trump in 2016 and 2020. Dannenfelser worked as the national chairwoman for Trump Pro-life Coalition in the 2016 campaign.

Pro-Life America met last month with 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who called for a national consensus on abortion restrictions.