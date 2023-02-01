Former President Donald Trump's Save America leadership PAC paid at least $132,000 to Melania Trump's former hairdresser in 2022, dubbing the expenditure as payment for "strategy consulting," according to a report from the group.

The political PAC reported the expenditure in its year-end filing earlier this week. The report details payments to the stylist, Herve Pierre Braillard, with eight installments of $18,000 and $6,000 labeled "Strategy Consulting," amounting to $132,000.

The California Target Book, a data watchdog, found Pierre had received a total of $152,500 from the PAC, but the FEC's data did not match that amount.

Melania Trump's office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital, though it acknowledged receiving one.

Pierre also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pierre faced questions about Save America PAC payments amounting to $60,000 in August of last year, with a spokesman telling Women's Ware Daily that "Mr. Pierre is a world-renowned artist. His work extends to many different fields, not just fashion design. His expertise is utilized for special projects and events."

"As with every other first lady, there is an after-the-White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion. I am lucky to have worked in prestigious houses, to have designed [costumes] for ballets and more recently to work in home decor. There are many upcoming projects in this after-the-White House [stage]," Pierre told the outlet at the time.

Pierre recently touted a photo of Melania wearing a hat he designed on his Instagram page.

"Melania Trump [was] wearing my hat for the French State Visit in April 2018," he wrote in the Jan. 8 post. "I was lucky to be at the White House that day and met the French President and his wife!"

"Such an honor to be invited to State Dinner," he added. "And listening to La Marseillaise on the South Lawn of the White House that morning was extremely moving!!!"