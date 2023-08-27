One of former President Donald Trump's lawyers called for Special Counsel Jack Smith to be investigated on Sunday, adding that all the charges against Trump are "theatrics."

Attorney Alina Habba, who has been serving as a legal spokewoman for Trump amid his recent indictments, made the statements during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" with host Shannon Bream. She argues that the various charges filed against Trump are only an attempt to "tie him up" ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"We're not concerned because we know the facts of the cases, which I can't get into, obviously, for privileged reasons, but I can tell you that it's to tie him up," Habba told Bream. "It's definitely political. The motivation [of Fulton County DA Fani Willis] is now under investigation by Jim Jordan for, and I believe Jack Smith should be investigated as well."

Habba went on to say that Trump plans to push back the dates for his trials, which are currently scheduled to begin in early 2024. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has requested that Trump's trial for her case begin as early as this fall.

TRUMP BOOKED AT FULTON COUNTY JAIL AFTER CHARGES STEMMING FROM 2020 ELECTION PROBE

"These trial dates also are going to move. It's unrealistic. It's theatrics, and no judge is going to say that you can be on two trials at once in two different states, because a lot of these overlap," Habba said. "They look at the start date of the trial, but these are four- to six-week trials at the least. So there's no way they're not going to overlap. I mean, they're gonna have to go into October, November of next year, again, by design."

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT PROBES INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT; FROM STORMY DANIELS TO RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

Habba's appearance comes just days after the former president surrendered to authorities in Georgia and submitted to a mugshot. Since the Thursday mugshot, Trump's campaign has raised a staggering $7.1 million.

The indictment out of Georgia was Trump's fourth. He is the first former president in United States history to face criminal charges.

Trump was first charged in March out of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s years-long investigation related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Smith also indicted Trump on charges relating to the mishandling of classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony charges out of that probe.

Smith also indicted Trump on charges relating to the pro-Trump storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in that case as well.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.