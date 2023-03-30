Two of former President Donald Trump’s children immediately took aim at the move by a grand jury in Manhattan to indict him -- slamming "third-world prosecutorial misconduct" and warning Republicans that they are the next targets of a weaponized political apparatus.

"This is third-world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year," Eric Trump tweeted.

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

Fox News learned on Thursday afternoon that Trump has been indicted. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump for hush money payments made leading up to the 2016 presidential election – including a $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and the $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. It makes him the first former president to face criminal charges.

Republicans, including Trump, had dismissed the push for prosecution as politically motivated and had noted that not only is Trump a former president, he is seeking to retake the White House in 2024 and has already announced a 2024 presidential bid.

Donald Trump Jr., took aim at Bragg on Rumble on Thursday in the immediate wake of the news.

"This corrupt leftist. D.A. is indicting my father on claims that even the federal government has spent six years trying to put him in jail, even though they didn't want to touch it and yet they go forward," he said.

He also called it "communist level-s***"

"This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot. It would make them blush," he said.

He also issued a warning for Republicans who he thinks aren’t taking the issue seriously and didn’t think it would affect them.

"So let's be very clear, because there were a couple of Republicans, people who have proven themselves to be RINOs while trying to wear the MAGA cap, let's be clear for those people who said "It's not real, Trump's making it up, It's not a real issue for us." If you don't think that the weaponization of the entire federal government against their political enemies, against the voters half of the country approximately as we've seen. If you don't think that's a problem, you don't even belong in any position in government, let alone president," he said.

"You know, I get you can have your sound bites and you can do your nonsense and pretend you're doing great and hire your influencers. But if you don't think that's an issue, guess what? Just wait till they come for you. Because they will."

"We’re in a battle for our existence," he added.

He later took to Twitter, arguing that "this isn't just the radical left weaponizing the government to target their political enemies, this is them weaponizing the government to interfere in the 2024 election to stop Trump."

"The only solution is to shove it down their throats and put him back in the White House!!!" he said.

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT THE INVESTIGATIONS INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT; FROM RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

The indictment comes after weeks of speculations about whether Trump would be indicted. Trump himself had slammed "illegal leaks" that he was going to be arrested earlier this month.

On Thursday a statement from his attorney said Trump "is a victim of a corrupt and distorted version of the American justice system and history. He will be vindicated."

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Marta Dhanis and Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.