Former President Donald Trump is receiving praise on social media over a prediction last year that a merger between the PGA and LIV Golf was "inevitable," following news that the dueling golf organizations did in fact agree to merge on Tuesday.

"All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you from PGA officials who are making millions of dollars a year," Trump posted on Truth Social in July 2022 as professional golfers were weighing huge paydays to defect to the LIV Tour despite media criticism over its Saudi funding, which was referred to as "blood money."

"If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place and only say how smart the original signees were. Good luck to all and congratulations to really talented Cam Smith on his incredible win!

On Tuesday, nearly a year after the PGA said a potential merger was "off the table," the two sides announced a merger that sent shockwaves through the sports world.

"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a press release.

"This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans."

Users on social media quickly shared screenshots of Trump’s prediction.

"President Trump is always right," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Trump, who hosted LIV Golf events at his golf properties, also posted a response to the merger on Truth Social.

"Great news from LIV Golf," Trump posted on Truth Social in all caps after the announcement.

A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf, congrats to all.