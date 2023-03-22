A Manhattan grand jury expected to meet on Wednesday as part of the investigation into former President Donald Trump and a possible indictment, is now scheduled to return at noon on Thursday, a source with the court told Fox News.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office canceled the grand jury meeting on Wednesday, where they were expected to hear from at least one additional witness.

But on Wednesday morning, the grand jury was placed "on standby" for Thursday, a source told Fox News.

Two sources relayed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the grand jury was canceled because of "major dissension" in Bragg’s office, with one source claiming he is having a tough time convincing members on potential charges because of the "weakness" of the case.

Still, rumors about a possible indictment are rumors and Fox News Digital learned from sources that Trump has not been formally notified if Bragg plans to bring charges against him.

When asked for comment about what was happening behind the scenes in terms of the grand jury and a possible indictment against Trump, the DA’s office said, "We can’t confirm or comment on grand jury matters."

Grand juries that report at noon typically get sat at 2 p.m., and even though court staff typically leaves for the day at 5 p.m., the grand jury could stay beyond that because the DA controls it.

Sources have told Fox News that there is a real chance Bragg may not indict the former president.

When he took over as the DA in January 2022, Bragg stopped pursuing charges against Trump and suspended the investigation "indefinitely," a top prosecutor who resigned from the office in protest said.

Two prosecutors, Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dune, were leading the investigation under former DA Cyrus Vance, but submitted their resignations after Bragg began raising doubts about pursuing a case against Trump.

The possible charges are based on a $130,000 hush-money payment that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, leading up to the 2016 presidential exchange. The money was offered in exchange for her to remain silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

Clifford’s attorney told Fox News that Daniels has been asked to speak before the grand jury, though she is not one of the last witnesses that Bragg plans to call.

"In our conversations, there’s been no definitive plan to be in New York to testify before the grand jury as it sits," Her attorney Clark Brewster said.

Brooke Singman of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.