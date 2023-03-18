Former President Donald Trump will travel to Texas next weekend for what will be his first major rally as he seeks the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

Announced Friday, the leading Republican's rally will be held on March 25 in Waco, Texas, which is part of McLennan County, which Trump won in 2020 by more than 23 points.

Trump has made numerous visits to the state over the years. Waco is the site of a deadly 1993 massacre where federal agents seized a compound of the Branch Davidians, a religious cult.

The plans for Trump's rally come amid reports that the Manhattan District Attorney's office may be preparing to issue an indictment for alleged hush money payments Trump made as a presidential candidate in 2016.

TRUMP RECEIVED 'NO NOTIFICATION' OTHER THAN 'ILLEGAL LEAKS' ABOUT POSSIBLE ARREST NEXT WEEK, SPOKESPERSON SAYS

But the potential indictment and Trump's claim that he may be arrested Tuesday is not preventing the former president's team from ensuring the rally goes on.

"There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level," a Trump spokesperson said Saturday. "President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!"

A court source told Fox News Digital that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office will meet with law enforcement to "discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week."

MCCARTHY DIRECTS COMMITTEES TO PROBE WHETHER FEDERAL FUNDS WERE USED IN POTENTIAL TRUMP INDICTMENT

The potential indictment stems from the years-long investigation surrounding Trump's alleged hush money scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels. Towards the end of the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen sent $130,000 to Daniels to prevent her from disclosing her 2006 affair with Trump. Trump reimbursed Cohen through installments.

Trump lashed out at the reports suggesting he would be arrested next week via his Truth Social app on Saturday morning, telling his supporters to "PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION."

"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!," Trump wrote.

In a lengthy statement to Fox News Digital, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung blasted the investigation as a "witch hunt" and accused Bragg of being in the pocket of President Biden and "radical Democrats."

"President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most Radical Left Democrats are making that clear," Cheung said.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo, Marta Dhanis, Adam Sabes, and Brandon Gillespie, as well as The Associated Press, contributed to this report.