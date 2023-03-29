In a sit-down interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, former President Donald Trump shared on his greatest accomplishments during his time in office and gave his thoughts on several major political figures.

"Now I say, what did I do that was great? I rebuilt our military. I gave the largest tax cuts in history. I built the greatest economy in the history of the world," said Trump, explaining to "Hannity" how his accomplishments contributed to the success of America during his time as president.

"I had done things – the greatest in the history of the world, actually, and we were starting to get along with the other side, radical left people were calling me for lunch. African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, everybody had a job. Everybody. We were booming. Far more jobs than you have today," he said.

The former president also addressed his relationships with major politicians and world leaders, many of whom the U.S. is currently experiencing tension with.

Regarding his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin, Trump explained the two got along "great."

"Had I been president, he would have been much better off because he wouldn't have gone into Ukraine," emphasized Trump, going on to say that Putin will ultimately "take over all of Ukraine."

China's president Xi Jinping also, according to Trump, was a leader that he had gotten along with well.

"I got along with him great until COVID came in, we would have been able to work together very well. I made an unbelievable deal for our farmers and manufacturers, where China was giving us $50 billion a year to our farmers and our manufacturers," explained the former president.

Trump also stressed the importance of his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, saying that "when somebody has nuclear weapons that can blow up the world, it's nice to get along. I got along with him."

When asked about his opinion of President Biden and performance thus far in office, Trump relayed his "disappointment" for what has happened to America.

"I'm so disappointed what's happened to the country. I mean, the country, we were respected all over the world. Now we're a laughingstock."