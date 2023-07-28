LEGAL WOES GROW ­– Former President Donald Trump was hit with additional charges in the Mar-a-Lago special counsel's classified records probe case. Continue reading …

REPUBLICAN CATTLE CALL – Nearly a dozen GOP White House candidates are scheduled to speak Friday evening at the annual Iowa Lincoln dinner, where caucuses kick off the GOP presidential nominating calendar. Continue reading …

DAY IN COURT – Ashley Esselborn, who in May 2022 allegedly cheered on three other people, including her boyfriend, as they reportedly beat Zachary Wood to death in Texas over missing drugs and money, will appear in court for a pre-trial hearing Friday. Continue reading …

NEW BORDER SURGE? – Federal judge's block of Biden asylum rule raises new fears of fresh border surge. Continue reading …

STOCK AND STANDARD – SEC to develop AI, improved cybersecurity policies. Continue reading …

RED FLAGS – Hunter Biden contradicts dad's claim nobody in family 'made money from China.' Continue reading …

FRAUDULENT ACTIONS – Deep blue state doled out $5.2 billion in 'overpayments' during COVID, gave millions to dead people, audit shows. Continue reading

PARDON ME? – White House shuts down possibility of Hunter Biden pardon. Continue reading …

AI REGULATORY HANDLE IN THE WORKS – House takes baby step toward AI regulation: Government study on ‘AI accountability’ due in 18 months. Continue reading …

‘SMOKING-GUN’ DOCS – Bombshell thread shows Facebook censorship of Americans on White House's behalf. Continue reading …

‘MANUFACTURED PROBLEM’ – NBC News dragged for 'nonsense' report about Black campers seeking safe spaces in the outdoors. Continue reading …

DOESN’T FLY WITH MOST AMERICANS – MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill assails Republicans attacking Joe Biden over 'loving' his addicted son. Continue reading …

GLAD DEAL FELL THROUGH – 'The View' guest declares hosts are 'exhausted' by Hunter Biden talk after plea deal falls apart. Continue reading …

CHAD ROBICHAUX – I served with heroes in Afghanistan I never thought I would see one die on the streets of DC. Continue reading …

BENJAMIN AYANIAN – Commercial airline passengers just dodged a Big Government fiasco. Continue reading …

SIMON HANKINSON – Biden lets in immigrants and taxpayers get stuck with the bill. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden's Justice Department and Hunter's legal team were in cahoots. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The Biden family may have offshore bank accounts. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Hunter Biden's 'get out of jail free forever card' stopped dead in its tracks. Continue reading …

EDUCATION MATTERS – School choice Georgia Republican on leaving Democratic Party: Policies weren't 'benefiting people of color.' Continue reading …

FLY LIKE AN EAGLE – Rock group’s founding member dead at 77. Continue reading …

‘ABSOLUTE LUNACY’ – Actors voice concern over AI use in casting, company defends its platform from Hollywood. Continue reading …

KATE PLUS DRAMA – Gosselin matriarch under fire amid family feud with son. Continue reading …

WATCH: TRIUMPH OF THE SEA TURTLES – Four sea turtles were released this week into the waters off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, after the New England Aquarium said the sea turtles spent eight months undergoing treatment for hypothermia-related conditions. See the triumphant crawl home!. See video …

WATCH: John Yoo: Hunter Biden plea deal fiasco shows why we need a special counsel. See video …

WATCH: Seattle crowd blocks police, jumps on car hours before shooting at illegal street race. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

