The Trump campaign said there is "no legal basis" to use the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to prevent former President Trump from appearing on the 2024 presidential ballot, accusing those pushing the effort of using "lawfare to deprive voters of choosing their next president."

Some have argued that Trump could be disqualified from appearing on the 2024 presidential ballot due to the "Disqualifications Clause" — or Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

ATTEMPT TO BAR TRUMP FROM 2024 BALLOT GAINS STEAM DESPITE 'DUBIOUS' AND 'DANGEROUS' LEGAL ARGUMENTS: EXPERTS

That clause bars individuals who have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against America, or aided those engaged in such, from holding office.

But the Trump campaign is blasting those who suggest the legal theory could be used to block Trump’s presidential bid.

"Joe Biden, Democrats, and Never Trumpers are scared to death because they see polls showing President Trump winning in the general election," a Trump campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The people who are pursuing this absurd conspiracy theory and political attack on President Trump are stretching the law beyond recognition much like the political prosecutors in New York, Georgia and DC.

"There is no legal basis for this effort except in the minds of those who are pushing it," the spokesperson continued. "This is nothing more than a blatant attempt by enemies of America to create fake excuses and use lawfare to deprive voters of choosing their next president."

Trump is the first former president in United States history to face criminal charges.

Trump was indicted out of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into alleged interference in the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. He faces criminal charges in Georgia, New York and out of Smith's separate investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges, which included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.