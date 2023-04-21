Former President Donald Trump's campaign on Friday launched multiple attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential rival in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, citing multiple progressive groups and far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid's blog in doing so.

In a press release titled, "The Real Ron DeSantis Playbook," Trump's campaign cited data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) and the Florida Policy Institute to blast DeSantis for what it said was data showing the state continuing "to tumble into complete and total delinquency and destruction."

Additionally, Trump later posted on Truth Social with a quote from Reid's Wednesday blog, The ReidOut, which called DeSantis' trip to Washington, D.C. to meet with lawmakers this week a "charm offensive," and "a massive failure."

According to the data Trump's campaign cited from the NLIHC, a group "dedicated to achieving racially and socially equitable public policy," Floridians making just $10 have to work 86 hours per week in order to afford a single bedroom home.

The data cited by Trump's campaign from the Florida Policy Institute, a non-partisan, but liberal-leaning, non-profit focused on the state's economic policies, listed Florida as one of the least affordable states in the country to live.

Each of these points, Trump's campaign blamed on DeSantis and his leadership as Florida's governor.

"The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair. He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard-work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents," Trump spokesperson Stephen Cheung said in a statement.

It isn't clear why Trump's campaign would cite Reid's blog in its attacks against DeSantis, as the liberal host has regularly railed against both men on her evening program.

DeSantis has reportedly been mulling a run for the White House, but has yet to announce whether he will ultimately toss his hat into the ring and challenge Trump's front-runner status for the GOP nomination.

Fox News Digital reached out to DeSantis' campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.