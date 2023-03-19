Former President Donald Trump called the Manhattan district attorney investigating him a "Racist in Reverse" amid reports the former president could be arrested this week for alleged campaign finance violations.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office is reportedly preparing to issue an indictment for alleged hush-money payments that Trump made as a presidential candidate in 2016.

Trump called Bragg, the New York City borough's first Black district attorney, a "Racist in Reverse" on his Truth Social site Sunday, reiterating his claims of a conspiracy in the 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

"Biden wants to pretend he has nothing to do with the Manhattan D.A.’s Assault on Democracy when, in fact, he has ‘stuffed’ the D.A.’s Office with Department of Injustice people, including one top DOJ operative from D.C. who is actually running the ‘Horseface’ Witch Hunt," Trump wrote.

"Bragg is a (Soros) Racist in Reverse, who is taking his orders from D.C. I beat them TWICE, doing much better the second time, and despite their DISINFORMATION campaign, they don’t want to run against ‘TRUMP’ or my GREAT RECORD!" he said.

"When Alvin Bragg first attained office, he made it very clear that, like many other prosecutors, there was no case against Donald J. Trump," he wrote in a subsequent post. "Then the Biden Administration, the Democrats, and the Fake News Media began pushing him, and pushing him hard, and low [sic] and behold he said that there might just be a case after all. I knew what that meant — He was being pushed to do something that shouldn’t be done. He wasn’t willing to stand up to Soros and the Marxists that are destroying our Country!"

"There was no ‘misdemeanor' here either," he added. "There was no crime, period. All other of the many Democrat law enforcement officers that looked at it, took a pass. So did [former Manhattan DA] Cy Vance, and so did Bragg. But then, much latter (sic), he changed his mind. Gee, I wonder why? Prosecutorial Misconduct and Interference with an Election. Investigate the Investigators!"

Trump is facing criticism for calling on his supporters to protest on Saturday, claiming that "illegal leaks" from the DA’s office had led him to believe he would be arrested Tuesday.

Bragg's office will reportedly meet with law enforcement officials to discuss logistics for a potential indictment, which stems from a years-long investigation into Trump's alleged hush-money scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

In a post Saturday, Trump described Bragg as "corrupt" and "highly political."

"PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" he wrote.

The DA's office declined to respond to Trump's comments when reached by Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Critics compared Trump’s call to action to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building and temporarily halted the certification of President Biden’s election victory.

The DA's office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Bragg sent a memo to employees on Saturday saying any attempts to intimidate his office would not be tolerated. His office has so far declined to confirm reports of a coming indictment.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sunday there are no indications the White House is preparing for violence related to Trump’s posts.

"We're always monitoring the situation here as best we can," Kirby told "Fox News Sunday."

"I'm not aware of any indications that we're preparing for that kind of activity, specifically with respect to those comments," he said. "But obviously, we work hand in glove with local and state authorities all around the country, and we'll continue to watch this as best we can."