Former President Trump took a personal swipe at CNN host Kaitlan Collins during Wednesday's town hall, referring to her as a "nasty person."

About an hour into the New Hampshire event, Collins grilled Trump over his handling of classified documents, which he defended by saying he had "the right" to declassify any records.

When Collins challenged him on why he held onto the documents despite a subpoena and requests from the National Archives, Trump lashed out.

"Are you ready? Can I talk?" Trump asked.

"What's the answer?" Collins shot back. "I would like you to answer the question."

"It's very simple to answer," Trump responded.

"That's why I asked it," Collins told him.

"It's very simple - you're a nasty person, I'll tell ya," Trump said, which sparked cheers from his supporters in the audience.

Trump continued, "It's very simple. I was negotiating and we were talking to NARA - that's Washington, to bring whatever they want. They can have whatever they want. When we left Washington, we had the boxes lined up on the sidewalk outside for everybody. People were taking pictures, everybody knew we were taking those boxes and the GSA - government service, the GSA was the one taking them. They brought them down to Mar-a-Lago. We were negotiating with NARA. All of a sudden, they raid our house."

Both Trump and President Biden are under investigation by two separate special counsels over their handling of classified documents.

Collins opened the town hall with a series of questions grilling the former president about his claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged," his involvement on Jan. 6, as well as the recent verdict that held him liable for defamation and battery against accuser E. Jean Carroll, who he continued to rail against.

Trump's town hall marked his first appearance on CNN since the 2016 presidential election. Liberal critics leading up to the event blasted CNN for giving the former president a platform despite the fact that he is the current frontrunner in the 2024 Republican primary race.