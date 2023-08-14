biden

Former President Trump blasted President Biden's "no comment" response to the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, calling it "absolutely horrible and unacceptable."

In a Monday TruthSocial video, Trump weighed in on the deadly wildfires in Maui that killed scores of people.

"I would like to express my sympathy and warmest regards to the people of Hawaii, and specifically all of those who have been so gravely and irreparably hurt by the tragedy of the wildfires in Maui, something the likes of which have seldom been seen anywhere at anytime," Trump said.

HAWAII DEMOCRAT SAYS BIDEN'S ‘NO COMMENT’ ON WILDFIRES ‘SHOCKING’: ‘I WOULD EXPECT MORE’

"The death caused by this catastrophic event will be far worse than ever expected now that houses and cars and other areas are being inspected," Trump continued. "The sad thing is it should never have happened."

Trump also took aim at Democrat Hawaii Governor Josh Green's response to the deadly blaze before blasting Biden's "no comment" response.

The former president said our "government was not prepared and very importantly the aftermath is going very poorly with the governor of the island[s] wanting to do nothing but blame it on global warming and other things that just happen to pop into his head."

"When asked about it today while getting into a car, perhaps coming home from the beach where he has been spending a great deal of time, crooked Joe Biden, the most incompetent president in the history of our country, with a laugh and a smile said he had ‘no comment’ on the death and the tragedy. To say ‘no comment’ is oftentimes fine, but to be smiling when you say it, especially against such a tragedy as this, is absolutely horrible and unacceptable."

"It is a disgraceful thing that Joe Biden refuses to help or comment on the tragedy in Maui, just as he refused to comment on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio for a very, very long time," Trump added.

"To the families affected, I give you my love and my sympathy," Trump said. "Nothing can ever replace your loved ones, but you will always have the memories and will feel their great love surrounding and embracing you."

"Together we will continue to carry their legacy forward and I love you very much," he added.

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ammar Moussa torched Trump's response in a post on X, formerly Twitter, comparing the two presidents' emergency response records.

"President Biden immediately signed an emergency declaration to get Hawaii the help they need," Moussa wrote. "Trump on the other hand."

A Hawaii Democrat criticized President Biden’s response to reporters’ question about the deadly fires in his state as "shocking" and "quite disappointing."

Bloomberg White House correspondent Justin Sink reported Sunday that Biden had nothing to say during his Delaware beach getaway on the rising death toll due to severe wildfires, which reached 96 as of Monday afternoon with hundreds more missing.

"After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii ‘No comment,’ he said before heading home," Sink reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Video footage of the exchange appeared to corroborate Sink’s account.

The comment sparked a wave of backlash, including by former Hawaii state Rep. Mark Kaniela Ing, a Democrat who now serves as national director of the Green New Deal Network.

"I campaigned for you. Now, when I lose dozens of my friends, family, and neighbors. This?" Kaniela Ing wrote in a now-deleted post.

Kaniela Ing told Fox News Digital in a phone interview Monday that he found Biden’s remark "shocking" and out of character.

Fox News Digital's Jessica Chasmar contributed reporting.