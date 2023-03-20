New York City authorities have no specific timing in mind for a potential indictment and arraignment of former President Trump, but many are now concerned that arresting Trump is likely to be dangerous, a source told Fox News Digital.

Several law enforcement groups were scheduled to meet at noon on Monday at NYPD headquarters in Manhattan to discuss the logistics of a potential indictment against Trump. The NYPD will be hosting the meeting, and other attendees will include Michael Magliano, chief of the Department of Public Safety, who oversees NY court officer; the head of the Secret Service of the New York office, and a representative from the Manhattan district attorney's office.

The Secret Service is expected to suggest the possibility of a virtual arraignment, removing the need for Trump to be physically arrested and moved, the source said. In the event of an indictment, a physical arrest would be the responsibility of the Secret Service.

Law enforcement are concerned about the "tremendous amount of danger" and "hysteria" surrounding Trump's potential arrest. Trump himself has encouraged supporters to "take our country back" in the event of his arrest.

The source, who is familiar with the arrangements for the logistics of a possible indictment and arraignment for Trump, blamed the Manhattan DA's office for leaking news of Trump's potential indictment.

"That created a lot of security issues. The chance of anyone getting hurt has dramatically increased," the source said.

Trump faces potential indictment due to an investigation into his relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

At the end of his presidential campaign, Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly gave Daniels $130,000 to prevent her from speaking about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump. Trump reportedly reimbursed Cohen through installments.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office may argue that because the non-disclosure agreement benefited Trump's campaign, it was an improper donation.

Lawmakers of both parties on Capitol Hill have urged Trump's supporters to remain calm.

"I don’t think people should protest this stuff," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during a press briefing at a House Republican retreat on Sunday.

McCarthy defended Trump's rhetoric around the potential protests, however, arguing that the former president wasn't "talking in a harmful way" but that he wanted to "educate people about what’s going on."

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report