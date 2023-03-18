Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy criticized rumors of President Trump's possible looming indictment on Saturday, calling it "un-American" to prosecute the former president.

"It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals," the entrepreneur said on Twitter. "If a Republican prosecutor in 2004 had used a campaign finance technicality to arrest then-candidate John Kerry while Bush & Cheney were in power, liberals would have cried foul - and rightly so."

"This will mark a dark moment in American history and will undermine public trust in our electoral system itself," Ramaswamy continued. "I call on the Manhattan District Attorney to reconsider this action and to put aside partisan politics in service of preserving our Constitutional republic.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is reportedly planning to indict the former president regarding his alleged hush money scandal with porn star Stormy Daniels.

MCCARTHY DIRECTS COMMITTEES TO PROBE WHETHER FEDERAL FUNDS WERE USED IN POTENTIAL TRUMP INDICTMENT

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly sent $130,000 to Daniels to prevent her from publicizing her 2006 affair with Trump. Cohen was allegedly reimbursed by Trump through installments.

Prosecutors will likely argue that the $130,000 payment to Daniels was an improper donation to the Trump campaign, as Daniels' NDA helped his candidacy.

A court source informed Fox News Digital that members of Alvin Bragg's office will meet with law enforcement to "discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week."

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT PROBES INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT; FROM STORMY DANIELS TO RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

President Trump has lashed out at the reports on Saturday morning, encouraging his followers to protest.

"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.