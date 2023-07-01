Bryan Kohberger's defense team tore into prosecutors' DNA collection, use of genetic genealogy and tracking of a white sedan that allegedly linked their client to the murders of four University of Idaho students.

DNA from three other unidentified males was found at the crime scene, including on a glove found outside the Moscow, Idaho, home where Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed in November, according to the June 22 court filing.

"It remains unclear what the police first relied on in focusing their investigation on Mr. Kohberger," his lawyers wrote in court documents that challenged law enforcement's use of genetic genealogy and questioned how police knew to look for a white Elantra.

Jeffrey Epstein was given extra linens in a Manhattan jail cell, and authorities negligently failed to assign him a cellmate or take other precautions leading up to his death in 2019, according to a newly unveiled federal investigation.

Epstein, already a convicted sex offender in Florida, died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in August 2019 while awaiting federal trial for sex trafficking. While finding flaws with the Bureau of Prisons and its staff members, the report also uncovered no evidence to contradict the designation of Epstein's death as a suicide.

New charges have been filed against a New Jersey lawyer recently accused of a series of rapes in Boston between 2007 and 2008.

A Suffolk County grand jury on Tuesday afternoon indicted Matthew Nilo, a 35-year-old Boston native, on seven charges, including one count of rape, one count of aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery.

"Mr. Nilo denies all the allegations including the latest charges," his attorney, Joseph Cataldo, told Fox News Digital. "You can expect both a legal and factual challenge to the government's case."

The suspect in a triple homicide paced around the room while the prosecutor detailed the night he allegedly killed a Massachusetts family.

Christopher Ferguson, 41, appeared via Zoom in Newton District Court for the first time since his arrest Tuesday morning in connection with the deaths of Gilda "Jill" and Bruno D'Amore, ages 73 and 74, and Jill's 97-year-old mother, Lucia Arpino, who were stabbed and beaten.

Ferguson pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and burglary. He was ordered held without bail. More charges are expected to be added after the autopsies of Bruno and Arpino are completed, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew's body is apparently located in "a very difficult spot," prosecutors revealed this week.

Morphew, 49, disappeared during a bike ride on Mother's Day in 2020 and is now presumed dead.

"She is in a very difficult spot. We actually have more than just a feeling… and the sheriff’s office is continuing to look for Mrs. Morphew’s body," 11th Judicial Deputy District Attorney Mark Hurlbert said in court Monday, according to the Denver Gazette.

